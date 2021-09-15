Assam Boat Tragedy Death Count Rises To 3 As Body Of Last Missing Person Found

Assam boat tragedy: An official siad the search operation will now be called off. (File)

The body of the last missing person in the boat tragedy was recovered from the Brahmaputra river in Assam on Tuesday, a week after the accident, raising the death count to three, an official said.

The body of Bikramjit Barua, a doctor by profession, was found about 30 kilometres downstream from the accident site, Nimati Ghat in Jorhat district, Deputy Commissioner Ashok Barman said.

His bag was recovered from the river bank further downstream.

"The body has been officially identified. We don't have any more person missing in the accident," Mr Barman said.

The DC added that the search operation will now be called off.

People of Ahotguree area in Majuli district alerted the authorities after spotting a body floating on the Brahmaputra.

The body which was later identified to be that of Barua was handed over to the family after post-mortem examination.

Three persons died when a private boat with 92 people on board capsized and sank in the Brahmaputra on September 8 evening, following a head-on collision with a government-owned ferry steamer near Nimati Ghat. While a woman died in hospital after she was rescued from the river on the day of the accident, the body of one missing person was recovered on September 11.

Twelve people, including the owner of the boat and six employees of the Inland Water Transport Department, have been arrested in connection with a case registered by the Jorhat Police in connection with the accident.

