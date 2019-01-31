Assam BJP Leader Beaten, Pulled By Hair Amid Citizenship Bill Protest

The injured BJP leader was rushed to the civil hospital for treatment.

Amid the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Upper Assam's Tinsukia district, BJP's district president Lakheswar Moran was thrashed on Wednesday by some protesters.

The incident took place when the BJP leader arrived to attend a meeting organised by the Lok Jagran Manch, an RSS affiliate, in Tinsukia area of the town.

According to eyewitnesses, after the district BJP leader arrived at the spot, he was greeted with slogans and black flags by over 3,000 protesters.

In a video that has gone viral, a group of protesters thrashed the BJP leader. He was slapped, beaten and pulled by hair. The protesters also assaulted some other BJP members.

The injured BJP leader was rushed to the civil hospital for treatment. The party has filed a first information report in this regard.

Three local youth have been caught over the assault.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill is being vehemently opposed across Northeast India.

Earlier this week, there was a pitched battle between the BJP supporters and cadres from the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) in Nalbari district.

The Lok Jagran Manch is an RSS affiliate that has been involved in

organising a series of public programmes in Upper Assam to 'dispel myth' about the Citizenship Amendment Bill.