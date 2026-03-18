Senior AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam Quits, Likely To Join Asom Gana Parishad

Ahead of the Assembly polls in Assam, senior AIUDF leader Aminul Islam has resigned from the party and is likely to join the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

Islam, who is the MLA from Mancachar, has been dissatisfied with the functioning of the Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF and his resignation from the party will be a major blow for the party. Sources said Islam is likely to join the AGP, although an official announcement regarding the timing of his induction is yet to be made.

"Islam is a prominent leader in the AIUDF and has a lot of influence, but he has been dissatisfied with the functioning of the party and decided to quit," a party source said.

Political analysts said the MLA's resignation will be a major setback for the party, and it will get fewer seats in the upcoming elections.

AIUDF General Secretary Hafiz Bashir Ahmed said Islam had been suspended for six years and the high command was forced to take this decision due to his involvement in anti-party activities.