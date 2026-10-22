Lion Injured, Tail Severed After Being Hit By Train In Gujarat's Amreli

An Asiatic lion sustained serious injuries to its back and tail after being hit by a goods train early on Thursday along the rail route between Damnagar and Liliya in Gujarat's Amreli district. A portion of the animal's tail was severed in the impact and found on the tracks.

The incident occurred near Ingorala village, between electric pole numbers 18/9 and 18/8, when a pair of lions was attempting to cross the railway tracks.

The freight train was travelling from Pipavav Port toward Dhasa at an estimated speed of 60-70 kmph when the collision took place.

After being alerted by railway authorities, forest officials rushed a specialised team to the site to assess the situation and secure the area.

The train was stopped following the incident to facilitate an initial inspection of the tracks. During the search, forest personnel recovered the severed portion of the lion's tail, confirming direct contact with the locomotive.

Forest department trackers following bloodstains and paw marks determined that the injured lion had fled into nearby agricultural fields despite its injuries.

Teams equipped with tracking gear are continuing search operations in the surrounding scrubland and farmlands to locate the animal and provide emergency veterinary care. Local villagers and farmers have also been advised to remain alert.

The accident has once again raised concerns over the safety of Asiatic lions living outside protected forest areas.

The Pipavav-Dhasa rail corridor passes through a well-documented wildlife movement zone, where big cats frequently cross tracks while moving between coastal and inland habitats.

Despite standard operating procedures jointly framed by the forest and railway authorities, wildlife-related railway accidents continue to pose a challenge.

Preventive protocols in the area include fencing along vulnerable stretches, periodic clearing of vegetation near tracks to improve visibility, and track patrols to alert train drivers about wildlife movement.

Forest officials are continuing search operations near Ingorala and reviewing train speed norms and vigilance measures along the sensitive corridor.

Officials remain in the field to ensure the injured lion is traced and treated. A formal inquiry into the incident has also been launched.