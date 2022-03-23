Asia's Largest Tulip Garden Opens In J&K's Srinagar

The Tulip Festival in Srinagar annually attracts tourists from all over the world.

Asia's largest tulip garden, housing over one million tulips, opened to the public today in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

Immediately attracting a throng of tourists, the limited edition tulip garden has been cultivated over months by more than 50 gardeners for the upcoming Tulip Festival.

The #LimitedEdition Tulip Garden opens today! 50+ gardeners have put in their best, over months. Don't forget to click with them as well! ???????? pic.twitter.com/tpeJhNWEU0 — Shahid Choudhary (@listenshahid) March 23, 2022

As Kashmir witnesses a massive rush of visitors this year amid easing Covid restrictions, the tulip garden has been one of the major attractions vital to boosting tourism this season.

We have been working for nine months and expect more tourists this year," said Sheikh Fayaz, Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir's Department of Floriculture, prior to the garden's opening.

