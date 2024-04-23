AI Framework To Be Made Public As Soon As New Government Is Formed: Minister

Ashwini Vaishnaw said a robust AI framework has been created.

As artificial intelligence (AI)-based synthetic content becomes a key concern during global elections, including in India, Union Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday that a robust framework on AI is ready to deal with its misuse and public consultations on the framework will begin as soon as the new government is formed.

Speaking to IANS, the Union Minister said that there has been a fruitful dialogue with the IT industry in recent months over the misuse of AI and how to stop it.

“We have to utilise AI for the greater good of the public as well as stop its misuse. We have to find the right balance. Once the new government is in place in June, we will start public consultations on the AI framework,” Ashwini Vaishnaw informed.

The government worked on a draft regulatory framework for AI amid concerns over a rise in deepfakes and user harm associated with the new technology.

The aim is to harness AI for economic growth and address potential risks and harms by setting up the guardrails.

The internet platforms and social media intermediaries in India have a legal obligation to make sure that no misinformation or deepfakes find space on their respective platforms.

The government is regularly monitoring the compliance of intermediaries with the IT Rules, 2021 and the directions given by the IT Ministry.

A new IT Ministry advisory specifically deals with AI, which says that digital platforms have to take full accountability and cannot escape by saying that these AI models are in the “under-testing phase.”

“We have created a robust AI framework and will soon make it public,” said Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Late last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a conversation with Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates, also expressed concerns about deepfakes in a democratic country like ours.

"Someone can even misuse my voice to deceive people and such a deepfake can trigger widespread uproar. We need to think about creating robust dos and don'ts on deepfakes," the Prime Minister told the billionaire philanthropist.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)