Ashoka University Professor Accused Of Stealing Mohenjodaro Dancing Girl Replica From Delhi Museum

A professor of a private university was briefly arrested for allegedly stealing a replica of the iconic Mohenjodaro Dancing Girl statue from the National Museum in Delhi.

The accused professor, 46, is employed with Ashoka University in Haryana's Sonipat.

Officials said the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon.

At around 2:40pm, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) head constable noticed that a replica from one of the museum galleries was missing. He immediately alerted the museum staff, and a quick check was carried out.

During the inquiry, the professor was identified, and the artefact was found in his possession.

The CISF then informed the Delhi Police, following which the professor was arrested.

The teacher was charged under sections 305(e) (theft in a dwelling, means of transport or place of worship) and 317(2) (handling stolen property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

However, the accused managed to get bail the very same day.

According to police sources, the professor claimed there had been no intent to steal. He told investigators that he had purchased three replicas at the museum but had accidentally placed a fourth item, the Dancing Girl replica, in his bag.

CCTV footage, officers added, appears to support his version of events.

"The incident that happened at the National Museum on Saturday was brought to our attention. The University will conduct an inquiry to examine the matter," Ashoka University said in a brief statement.

Police officials clarified that since the complaint came from the CISF, an arrest had to be made.

However, preliminary evidence, including CCTV recordings, suggests the professor may not have acted deliberately.

The case is now under investigation.