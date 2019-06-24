Ashok Gehlot Meets Relatives Of Rajasthan Tent Collapse Incident Victims

"The incident is very unfortunate. An inquiry will be conducted," he said. (file photo)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Monday met the grieving families of those killed after a 'pandal' fell on them due to strong winds and heavy rains during a religious programme here and promised an inquiry into the episode.

At least 14 people were killed and about 50 injured in the incident on Sunday. Mr Gehlot along with state Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary, Energy Minister B D Kalla and others visited Jasol village and paid floral tributes to those who lost their lives in the incident.

"The incident is very unfortunate. An inquiry will be conducted," the chief minister told reporters.

He also directed officials to ensure that proper treatment is provided to the injured. Earlier, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Barmer MP Kailash Chaudhary visited hospitals to enquire about the condition of the injured.

A 'Ram Katha' was organised at a school ground near Rani Bhatiyani temple in Jasol village of the district on Sunday. The pandal was uprooted by strong winds, trapping the people sitting under it, police said, adding that hundreds of devotees were attending the programme.