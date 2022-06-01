Ashok Gehlot Expert In 'Elephant Trading': Rajasthan Opposition Leader

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recently accused the BJP of horse-trading.

Rajasthan Deputy Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rajendra Rathore on Wednesday targeted Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for accusing the BJP of horse-trading, saying the Congress leader himself is an expert in "elephant trading", referring to BSP's election symbol.

He said Chief Minister Gehlot brought Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs to the Congress while being the Chief Minister twice.

He said, "It was not just 'elephant trading' but he swallowed the entire 'elephant' (BSP) in the state."

All the six BSP MLAs had joined the Congress in 2019. During CM Gehlot's earlier term as chief minister in 2009 as well, all BSP MLAs had defected to the Congress.

"The Chief Minister levelled allegations yesterday that the MLAs were given the temptation of Rs 35 crore. All agencies are with the CM, why clear things do not come to the fore? He only tries to mislead the people by speaking lies," Mr Rathore said.

He claimed that there is an internal fight in the Congress and resentment among its MLAs and ministers, who are giving statements against their own government.

Mr Rathore alleged that the Congress government has failed to give any report card of its works and has been in hotels ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in the past. This time as well, he said, the Chief Minister has indicated to keep all Congress MLAs together before the Rajya Sabha elections.

"The chief minister has made a record of 'badabandi' (fortification). Why are they in fear? Who is bearing the expense of this?" the BJP leader asked.

Elections to four Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan will take place on June 10 for which the Congress has fielded three candidates and the BJP one. The BJP has also backed media baron Subhash Chandra, who filed nomination papers as an independent candidate after which the Congress fears poaching attempts.

