Ashok Gehlot Cancels All Meets For A Month After 40 Staff Test COVID Positive

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has decided not to meet people for the next one month after nearly 40 staff at the Chief Minister's Office and his residence tested positive for coronavirus in the last few days, an official release said.

"As per the advice of doctors, the chief minister has decided not to meet people for the next one month. During this time he will participate only through video conference," a release said.

Nearly 40 personnel of the CMO and the Chief Minister's Residence (CMR), including some security staff have tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the last few days.

The chief minister also appealed to the people to follow social distancing rules, wear face masks and take all precautions to stay safe from the coronavirus.

