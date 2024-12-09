ASHA Worker Slaps Cop During Protest In Hyderabad, Detained

A woman healthcare worker slapped a cop in Hyderabad during a protest for a fixed salary hike to Rs 18,000. The Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) worker was being taken by the cops in a truck when she slapped him. The protestor was reportedly hurt after her foot was stuck in the door of the truck.

ASHA workers have been demanding the ruling Congress government in Telangana to fulfil its promise of a salary hike.

Several ASHA workers were also detained by the police as they were protesting against an unfulfilled promise.

A woman even fainted during the protest and was rushed to Osmania Hospital. Her condition is reportedly critical.

The situation turned tense when police intervened to stop the protest, leading to a heated argument and jostling between the two groups.

The protest is part of a larger movement, where ASHA workers have been demanding better wages and working conditions.

The Telangana government had previously announced paid maternity leave for all Asha workers.

Meanwhile, the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has condemned the way cops handled the protesting ASHA workers.

BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao questioned the ill-treatment of male police personnel with the 'mothers of Telangana'. Taking to the X, he asked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy if ASHA workers were not looking like mothers.

"What sin they have committed that you are dragging them on the roads," asked the BRS leader. He said the women belonging to Dalit and weaker sections were ill-treated.

KTR said that the Chief Minister has not only failed to implement the six guarantees given to people but is implementing emergency as the seventh guarantee.

The BRS leader said the condition of ASHA worker Santoshi was critical. He demanded that the government provide the best medical treatment to her.

KTR also urged the Chief Minister to solve the problems of ASHA workers.