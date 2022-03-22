Deep Depression In Andaman Sea Unlikely To Become Cyclonic Storm: Forecast

The deep depression over north Andaman Sea is unlikely to turn into a cyclonic storm (Representational)

The deep depression over north Andaman Sea is unlikely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and is expected to cross the south Myanmar coast at Thandwe with relatively less ferocity than expected earlier, the weather department said today.

The weather office had earlier said the deep depression was likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm after skirting the Andaman Islands and heading towards the south Myanmar coast.

"It would continue to move nearly northwards away from Andaman Islands and cross Myanmar coast as a deep depression between latitude 16°N & 18°N around afternoon of March 22," the India Meteorological Department said.

The weather office said light to moderate rainfall was expected over the Andaman Islands and heavy showers were not expected in the region.

"Squally winds speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph prevail over north Andaman Sea & adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal and along & off Myanmar coast," the IMD bulletin said.

"It is likely to decrease gradually becoming 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph along and off Myanmar coast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal and north Andaman Sea from Tuesday afternoon for subsequent 12 hours," it said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)