Asaduddin Owaisi's Party To Contest Aurangabad Lok Sabha Seat

Imtiaz Jaleel was elected from Aurangabad Central Assembly constituency on a AIMIM ticket in 2014.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) party on Tuesday decided to contest Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra in alliance with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi led by Prakash Ambedkar.

Party president Asaduddin Owaisi has picked Imtiaz Jaleel, a member of Maharashtra Assembly, as the party candidate.

Mr Owaisi took the decision after consultation with the party from Maharashtra.

"Will be contesting MP seat from Aurangabad on Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and MIM ticket. It's time for my city to change. It's not about me. From here on it's always going to be 'We'. Let's all vote for Aurangabad," tweeted Mr Jaleel.

A former journalist, Mr Jaleel was elected from Aurangabad Central Assembly constituency on a AIMIM ticket in 2014. The party also won Byculla seat in Mumbai.

Aurangabad will be the third Lok Sabha seat to be contested by the Hyderabad-headquartered party. Mr Owaisi is seeking re-election from Hyderabad for a fourth consecutive term.

Mr Owaisi had said earlier in March that the discussions were also on to contest a Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.

