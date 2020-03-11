Asaduddin Owaisi Urges Hindus To 'Save The Soul' Of Country In Lok Sabha

An all-party team should also visit the violence-affected areas, Asaduddin Owaisi said

In a scathing attack on the centre in Lok Sabha over the recent Delhi violence, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said there is a "tsunami of Hindutva hate" and called for an impartial probe to find the perpetrators of the violence.

Some of his remarks evoked sharp response from the Treasury benches, with at least two Union ministers -- Ravi Shankar Prasad and Kishan Reddy -- registering their protest.

Speaker Om Birla also expunged certain remarks made by Mr Owaisi.

In a discussion in the Lok Sabha on Delhi violence, he urged Hindus to "save the soul" of the country and claimed that around 1,100 Muslims are under illegal detention.

Mr Owaisi said calling it communal riots would be a joke and alleged that what happened was a "pre-planned pogrom".

Calling for an impartial probe, Mr Owaisi said that "Ankit's life cannot have a premium over the life of Faisan, just because the latter was a Muslim".

These individuals were among those who died in the violence that happened last month.

"We will die saving the Constitution... we will not allow the carnage to continue," Mr Owaisi said, adding that a committee headed by a Supreme Court or a High Court judge should carry out an inquiry into the violence.

An all-party team should also visit the violence-affected areas, he said.

Thanking Sikhs for helping Muslims during the violence, Mr Owaisi said they are the "small lamps in the tsunami of Hindutva hate".

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that during such a discussion, Asaduddin Owaisi has made comments that would increase tensions.

Hitting back at Mr Owaisi, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy claimed that thousands of Hindu settlements were removed by Mr Owaisi's party in Hyderabad.