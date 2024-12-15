'If I Dig Up Parliament, Find Something...': A Owaisi On Mosque Surveys

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi was speaking in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader, speaking in Lok Sabha yesterday, questioned the calls to survey or demolish some mosques across the country amid debates over the Places of Worship Act. Speaking during a debate on 75 years of the Constitution of India, the Hyderabad MP also accused the Centre of trying to "snatch away" Waqf properties.

"Today, I am being asked if there was a mosque 500 years ago... If I dig up this Parliament and something will be found, will it become mine?" Mr Owaisi said.

His remarks came days after the Supreme Court paused the ongoing surveys of places of worship, including mosques.

In his nearly 9-minute speech, he also expressed his concern over the situation of minorities.

"What Babasaheb said 75 years ago remains absolutely true even today - no one wants the minority to share power," the 55-year-old leader said.

"Let me explain the measure of success of parliamentary democracy. Articles 25, 26, 29, 30, 14, and 21-these fundamental rights form the foundation. By focusing on these, I will illustrate whether justice has truly been served to the weaker sections of society," he said, citing incidents of harassment against Muslims.

Referring to the Waqf Amendment bill, Mr Owaisi said the goal of the central government is to "snatch away Waqf properties".

"You want to snatch it away on the basis of your strength," he said.

The bill requires that money received by the Waqf Board must be used for the welfare of widows, divorcees, and orphans in the manner suggested by the government.

Opposition parties have alleged that the amendments proposed by the bill violate the religious rights of Muslims. The government, however, has asserted that the amendments will bring transparency to the functioning of the waqf boards and make them accountable.

"Read Article 26, it gives religious denominations, the right to establish and maintain institutions for religious and charitable purposes. Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) says that Waqf has nothing to do with the Constitution. Who is teaching the PM? Make him read Article 26," he said.