'Violation Of Freedom Of Religion': Asaduddin Owaisi Shreds Waqf Bill

Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) ripped into the Waqf Amendment bill presented in parliament today, calling it "discriminatory" and "arbitrary". The bill, he said, interferes with the fundamental Right to Freedom of Religion enshrined in the constitution, and would help the government take over not only Waqf properties but also those belonging to dargahs and mosques.

The proposed law, which envisages changes to the existing version on 44 points, has already been criticised as "draconian" by the Opposition parties.

"No law limits the right of a person to will their property or dispose it. But look at what you are doing - Hindus can give complete property to daughter or son. I as a Muslim can only give one-third. I can gift but cannot give it to Allah. You are stopping me from praying. You are restraining work for Allah," Mr Owaisi said.

In particular he took on a provision that bars converts for less than five years from donating to Waqf. "To insist that a person has been practicing for five years -- how can this be verified? Who will decide? Does a new convert have to wait for five years to donate? Isn't that a violation of right to freedom of religion?" Mr Owaisi said in a sharp takedown of the proposed amendments.

Such a rule, he pointed out, is not applicable to Hindus, Sikhs or people belonging to any other religions.

Mr Owaisi also alleged that the bill violates the Constitution's Articles 14, which guarantees equality before law and Article 15, which bars discrimination on basis of religion. The government, he added, is "not competent" to make these amendments and accused it of being divisive.

Another key provision that has had the Opposition and a section of the Muslim community up in arms is the inclusion of two non-Muslim persons, a Union Minister, three MPs and senior IAS officers in the Waqf board. The amendments also require the inclusion of women.

The government has defended the Bill saying it would lead to transparency and benefits to women and children by protecting their inheritance.

The bill requires that money received by the Waqf Board must be used for the welfare of widows, divorcees, and orphans in the manner suggested by the government.