Asaduddin Owaisi's Dig At Ramdev: 'PM Shouldn't Lose Right To Vote'

Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday slammed PM Modi over his "minorities" remark.

Asaduddin Owaisi, the leader of AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen), today took a dig at Yoga teacher Ramdev a day after he suggested that "third child shouldn't be allowed to vote" to control population in the country.

Mr Owaisi, in a sarcastic tweet, slammed Ramdev and said Prime Minister Narendra shouldn't "lose his right to vote just because he's the 3rd kid."

"There is no law preventing people from saying downright unconstitutional things, but why do Ramdev's ideas receive undue attention?" the AIMIM chief, who has also been a constant critic of PM Modi in the past, asked in the same tweet this morning.

He also took a dig at Ramdev over his Yoga poses in his post. "That he can do a thing with his stomach or move about his legs shouldn't mean @narendramodi lose his right to vote just because he's the 3rd kid (sic)," Mr Owaisi wrote on Twitter.

PM Modi, the third child of Damodardas Modi and Hiraba Modi, was born on September 17, 1950 in Gujarat's Vadnagar.

Ramdev, at a press conference in Haridwar on Sunday, had said: "India's population should not be more than 150 crores in the next 50 years as we are not prepared or ready to bear more than that."

He went to suggest a punitive measure to control population. "This is only possible when the government makes a law that third child would not be allowed to vote, neither contest election nor he/she enjoys any type of privileges and facilities given by the government," the 53-year-old Yoga teacher was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Then people will not give birth to more children, no matter which religion they belong to," he further said.

Mr Owaisi's attack on Ramdev came a day after his retort on PM Modi's comment that the minorities have been "deceived" and "made to live in fear".

"If PM feels Muslims live in fear, will he stop gangs, who in the name of cow killing, are beating Muslims, taking our videos and demeaning us?" he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On Saturday, while addressing his party's chief ministers and parliamentarians at the Central Hall of parliament, PM Modi accused the opposition of deceiving the poor and minorities and ensuring that they live in far for the sake of votebank politics.

"The way the poor have been cheated, the minorities have been deceived the same way. It would have been good if their education, their health had been taken care of. In 2019, I expect you to punch a hole in that deception. We have to earn their trust," PM Modi, who has been re-elected for a second term with a huge mandate, said.

(With inputs from ANI)