Asaduddin Owaisi Helps Clear Traffic After Rally Against CAA In Hyderabad

Asaduddin Owaisi seen (in grey attire) clearing traffic after taking out a rally in Hyderabad on Friday.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and his party workers were on Friday seen managing the traffic in Hyderabad after a rally carried out by the party led to congestion on the road.

The leaders and workers of AIMIM had taken out a massive "Tiranga Yatra" in Shashtripuram to mark their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens on Friday.

Mr Owaisi said that the march was not done for politics.

"It is not politics, it is the tricolour (flag) which is the strength of the country. We took out Tiranga Yatra and will also do so in future because we want to tell those who hold the tricolour but chant slogans in praise of Nathu Ram Godse that we took the tricolour from them to show that we have to fulfill the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar," Owaisi told ANI.

He said that everyone should be happy that people were holding tri-colours on the streets of Hyderabad.

"Under democracy, protest is my fundamental right. I have freedom of expression... the Supreme Court said that the internet is also a fundamental right. Now we trust Constitution and we are using it to protest. What the court decides we will accept and see," he added.