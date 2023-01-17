As Sachin Pilot Corners Rajasthan Government On Paper Leaks, What Chief Minister Said

Nagaur MP Beniwal is holding a protest in Jaipur against the incidents of paper leaks.

Responding to Congress leader Sachin Pilot's remark that action should be taken against the "big sharks" behind paper leaks in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said his government's actions in those cases were aimed at the kingpins.

Mr Pilot, who is involved in a power tussle with Mr Gehlot, on Monday said paper leak incidents hurt the aspirations of the youth. "To instil confidence in the youth, the government should take action against the big sharks responsible for paper leaks," he told farmers and the youth at a Kisan Sammelan in Nagaur's Parbatsar, indirectly targeting his own party's government.

Asked about the former Deputy Chief Minister's comment, Mr Gehlot said the action which was taken by his government was against the kingpins in the cases.

The Chief Minister said the state government intends to ensure transparency in the exams and facilitate candidates taking the tests.

Ashok Gehlot also refuted opposition allegations that leaders of his party or government officials were involved in the second grade teacher recruitment paper leak.

"Rajasthan is a state where strict action has been taken against those involved in paper leak cases in the past. Several officers were dismissed from service, bulldozers were run over (illegal properties of accused), law against cheating was formulated. Such steps were not taken in any other state," he told reporters here.

"Leaders of opposition parties do not see what happens in MP or UP. Here in Rajasthan, the government has taken strict steps. Main accused were arrested and papers were cancelled here, while in other states, exams happened despite paper leaks and those involved in the leaks reaped the benefits," Mr Gehlot added.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena and Rashtriya Lok Tantrik (RLP) MP Hanuman Beniwal have alleged that the accused in the paper leak cases were linked to senior officials at the Chief Minister's Office.

Mr Gehlot said that during his tenure, 1.35 lakh government jobs have been given, the process of recruitment on 1.25 lakh more posts is going on, and recruitment will be done on another one lakh posts.

"The opposition does not want the Congress to get the credit for this," Mr Gehlot alleged.

The Rajasthan second grade teacher recruitment exam paper was leaked last month, following which the test was cancelled. More than 50 people, including candidates, were arrested for their alleged involvement.

