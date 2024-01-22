As Ram Temple Opens, 'Muhurat Delivery' Held In Maharashtra. Baby Boy Born

The woman from Thane works in the IT sector.

A 42-year-old woman on Monday delivered a baby boy at a hospital in Maharashtra's Thane city, after doctors agreed to her request for a 'muhurat delivery' on the day the new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple.

The woman, who is well-educated and works in IT sector, had requested that her delivery, which was due on January 23, be advanced by a day so as to coincide with the auspicious occasion, Dr Chandrakant Barure of Male Hospital in Thane told PTI.

Dr Barure, who performed the planned caesarean delivery, said the woman, Samrudhi Bamane, a resident of Thane, had not gone in for in vitro fertilization IVF) procedure, but had conceived the baby naturally.

The baby was born at 12.30 pm at the hospital, located in Naupada area of Thane, the doctor said. The mother and the baby are doing well, he added.

Anticipation surrounded January 22 as many expectant parents nationwide have sought 'muhurat deliveries' to coincide with the consecration of Ram temple at Ayodhya.

Couples adjusted 'due' dates, influenced by the belief that babies born on this day will be imbued with qualities that define 'Maryada Purushottam' Ram.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)