It's Pouring Memes On Internet Over Heavy Rain In Karnataka And Mumbai

It is that time of the year again when the Southwest Monsoon makes its way to India. Over the past few days, parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka have been receiving extremely heavy rainfall. And, along with the heavy rain comes the onslaught of monsoon-related memes across social media platforms.

For instance, explaining that Mumbaikars are torn between waiting for the arrival of monsoon and for flooding to end, one user shared a hilarious video of a man running from a river and said, “People in Mumbai at the start of Monsoon v/s People in Mumbai when it doesn't stop raining for days!”

Another user has shared a video of a Mumbai Traffic Police official braving the rain and directing vehicles to safety. The tweet along with the photo says, “Mumbai police avenging the city from these heavy rains, true warriors.”

Joking about how difficult it is to commute amid the Mumbai rain, a person has shared a video of a man walking on two plastic stools. Sharing the hilarious clip, the user said, “Must buy in Mumbai rain.”

Ever wondered what the monsoon at Wadala looks like. Here's a glimpse.

Some folks in Bengaluru are even practicing how to tackle the flooded roads, well in advance.

In light of the heavy rains in Karnataka, all schools and colleges have been shut in coastal regions of the state.

Similarly, on Sunday, the weather office asked Mumbai residents to take precautions for the impending heavy rains, adding that the city will receive heavy rainfall over the next two or three days.