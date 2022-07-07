It's Pouring Memes On Internet Over Heavy Rain In Karnataka And Mumbai

It is that time of the year again when the Southwest Monsoon makes its way to India. Over the past few days, parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka have been receiving extremely heavy rainfall. And, along with the heavy rain comes the onslaught of monsoon-related memes across social media platforms.
For instance, explaining that Mumbaikars are torn between waiting for the arrival of monsoon and for flooding to end, one user shared a hilarious video of a man running from a river and said, “People in Mumbai at the start of Monsoon v/s People in Mumbai when it doesn't stop raining for days!”
People in Mumbai at the start of Monsoon— Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) July 5, 2022
v/s
People in Mumbai when it doesn't stop raining for days! #MumbaiRains
Another user has shared a video of a Mumbai Traffic Police official braving the rain and directing vehicles to safety. The tweet along with the photo says, “Mumbai police avenging the city from these heavy rains, true warriors.”
Mumbai police avenging the city from these heavy rains, true warriors! ????#mumbaipolice#MumbaiRains#salute— Khayaal (@teamkhayaal) June 30, 2022
Joking about how difficult it is to commute amid the Mumbai rain, a person has shared a video of a man walking on two plastic stools. Sharing the hilarious clip, the user said, “Must buy in Mumbai rain.”
Must buy in Mumbai Rain ! #MumbaiRains#Monsoon2022#Mumbai— Youth of India ???????? हिंदुस्तान के युवा (@HindustanKeYuva) July 1, 2022
Ever wondered what the monsoon at Wadala looks like. Here's a glimpse.
Apt for #MumbaiRains#MumbaiMonsoon#Mumbaiweather— Vivek (@vivekz57) July 6, 2022
Some folks in Bengaluru are even practicing how to tackle the flooded roads, well in advance.
Watch it here:
Bangalore situation tomorrow ????????#bengalururains— Gayu ????ⱽᶦʲᵃʸ ᴹᵃᶠᶦᵃ ???? (@GayuTweetz) June 29, 2022
In light of the heavy rains in Karnataka, all schools and colleges have been shut in coastal regions of the state.
Similarly, on Sunday, the weather office asked Mumbai residents to take precautions for the impending heavy rains, adding that the city will receive heavy rainfall over the next two or three days.