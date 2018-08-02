Parliament Is Not Your Party Office: Trinamool's Reality Check For BJP

Home Minister's Rajnath Singh's address on Assam Register of Citizens has been repeatedly postponed since Monday. On Tuesday, BJP chief Amit Shah's speech on it was cut short by vociferous opposition protests.

BJP chief Amit Shah's speech was cut short by opposition protests in parliament.

New Delhi: 

Opposition protests in parliament putting on hold a couple of crucial addresses - one by home minister Rajnath Singh and another by BJP chief Amit Shah - the BJP today hit out at the Trinamool Congress, accusing it of blocking the leaders. But the party was rebuffed strongly by TMC lawmaker Derek O'Brien, who said parliament was not the BJP party office and everyone had the right to speak there.

Parliament has witnessed repeated protests over the last three days - most of it centering the draft citizens' list in Assam. Rajya Sabha has been adjourned without any business being conducted. Not much could be done in Lok Sabha either.

Home Minister's Rajnath Singh's address on the subject has been repeatedly postponed since Monday. On Tuesday, BJP chief Amit Shah's speech on Assam citizens' list was cut short by vociferous opposition protests. A re-run took place today when he rose to speak on the farmers' issue.

The protests during Mr Shah's speech started yesterday after his disparaging comments about Congress' former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. While Mr Shah made his point later at a press conference, his party pointed fingers at the Trinamool Congress.

"The Trinamool Congress pressed for the home minister's statement, but did not let him speak for the past three days. They have sabotaged a very important discussion on farmers," said Union minister Prakash Javadekar. The party called the TMC and the Congress "anti-farmer".

The Trinamool Congress, which has been spearheading the protests against the Assam citizens' bill, which has left out 40 lakh people, delivered a withering response.

Party lawmaker Derek O'Brien  said the Trinamool would not "allow Parliament to function as a BJP back garden!"

"This is parliament, not the BJP party office that only their chief will be allowed to speak... If Amit Shah wants to speak, he can speak in his fancy, very grand new office... In parliament, we want to hear the Home Minister," he added.

