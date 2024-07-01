As Parliament Resumes, NEET Row Likely To Take Centre Stage: 10 Points

The Lok Sabha's proceedings were disrupted on Friday after Speaker Om Birla denied the Opposition's request to prioritise a debate on the NEET paper leak before addressing the Motion of Thanks. This decision led to a deadlock, with Opposition members, led by Rahul Gandhi, insisting that the NEET issue warranted immediate discussion. As a result, the House was adjourned until Monday.

"You can raise all matters in the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address. You will get enough time. But I can't allow you to raise any other issue during the debate on the Motion of Thanks. It was already decided and mentioned in the bulletin too," Speaker Om Birla told the Opposition.

The NEET-UG examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5, saw participation from around 24 lakh candidates. Allegations of question paper leaks surfaced in states like Bihar after the results were announced on June 4, prompting widespread protests.

With the arrest of the principal of a private school in Gujarat's Godhra yesterday, the CBI has so far arrested six individuals in its investigation into the alleged malpractices in conducting the NEET-UG exam.

When the Lok Sabha resumes, BJP MP Anurag Thakur is expected to open the debate on the Motion of Thanks. The motion will be seconded by Bansuri Swaraj, a first-term Lok Sabha member and daughter of the late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj. The debate is scheduled to last 16 hours, concluding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply on Tuesday.

Opposition MPs are expected to persist with their demands for a discussion on the NEET controversy, alongside raising concerns about inflation and unemployment.

In the Rajya Sabha, the situation mirrored the Lok Sabha's tension. Protests erupted during Friday's session, with Opposition members demanding a debate on the NEET issue. Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge actively participated in the protest, joining colleagues in the Well of the House.

The tumultuous session saw Congress MP Phulo Devi Netam faint due to high blood pressure while participating in the protests, necessitating her transfer to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Despite these interruptions, the Rajya Sabha allocated 21 hours for the debate on the Motion of Thanks, with Prime Minister Modi expected to respond on Wednesday.