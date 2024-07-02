As Northeast Faces Floods, Daring Rescue Ops By Air Force, Assam Rifles

A flood advisory has also been issued for the Imphal Valley in Manipur.

In the wake of severe flooding in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, two major operations have successfully saved lives. In Assam alone, over 6.5 lakh people are reeling from severe flooding across 19 districts.

The Brahmaputra River, swollen by incessant rainfall, left 13 fishermen stranded on a riverine island in Dibrugarh district for four days. Responding swiftly to the dire situation, the Indian Air Force (IAF), upon request from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), deployed helicopters from its Mohanbari base to execute a challenging airlift.

Dibrugarh West Revenue Circle Officer, Deba Narayan Hazarika, liaised with the IAF, ensuring precise coordination for the operation. "All rescued persons are safe," Mr Hazarika confirmed.

The fishermen received immediate first aid upon rescue and were subsequently escorted to their homes, ending a distressing ordeal. The ASDMA confirmed that it would cover the costs of the airlift.

Parallel to the Dibrugarh operation, another IAF helicopter was mobilised to rescue eight State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and a revenue official stranded on a sandbar in Jonai in Dhemaji district. The turbulent conditions on the Brahmaputra necessitated air intervention after conventional boat rescues were deemed too hazardous.

The request for assistance came directly from Assam Police and Fire and Emergency Services, prompting the ASDMA CEO to secure urgent clearance from Centre. The entire cost of this air operation was similarly borne by the ASDMA.

As the Brahmaputra and other major rivers swelled beyond danger levels, Assam's infrastructure and communities faced significant damage.

A significant infrastructure concern has arisen in Dibrugarh. A major crack has developed in the bridge on National Highway 37 over the Buri Dihing River near Khowang. The structure's integrity is compromised, with one end sinking towards Dibrugarh from the Sivasagar side, raising fears of a potential collapse.

The Dibrugarh district administration is set to inspect the damage urgently, with a decision on the bridge's status pending. Heavy vehicle movement may soon be restricted to prevent a catastrophic accident.

Lakhimpur is the hardest-hit district, with 143,983 people affected, followed by Dhemaji (101,333) and Cachar (66,195). The calamity has led to 45 deaths from flood, storm, and landslides. Over 8,142 displaced individuals have found refuge in 72 relief camps, with additional support from 64 relief distribution centers.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma acknowledged the gravity of the situation in Dibrugarh, where floodwaters have inundated the major town for six consecutive days. Efforts to drain the water have been hampered by high water levels and malfunctioning equipment.

In the Kaziranga National Park, 95 out of 233 forest camps have been submerged, prompting the Golaghat district administration to enforce speed restrictions on NH-37 (New NH-715) to protect wildlife from vehicular traffic.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the 11 Assam Rifles and NDRF conducted an early morning operation to rescue 70 students, five teachers, and several civilians from Bijoypur village in Diyun circle, Changlang district. Using specialised boats, they navigated treacherous floodwaters to bring the stranded group to safety.

A flood advisory has also been issued for the Imphal Valley in Manipur as a precautionary measure against potential downstream impacts.