As INLD Splits, Dushyant Chautala Launches Jannayak Janata Party

Former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala's grandson and Hisar lawmaker Dushyant Chautala today launched a new outfit 'Jannayak Janata Party', an expected development that came following a power struggle in the main opposition INLD last month.

The announcement by the group led by OP Chautala's elder son Ajay Singh Chautala was made at a well-attended rally at Jind, considered as the political heartland of the state.

The Indian National Lok Dal had split following differences between Ajay Singh Chautala and his younger brother Abhay Chautala.

Ajay Chautala is undergoing a 10-year jail term along with father Om Prakash Chautala since 2013 in a teachers' recruitment scam and could not make it to the rally.

The flag of the new outfit, whose predominant green colour bears resemblance with INLD flag and also has a smaller patch in yellow colour, carries picture of Om Prakash Chautala's father and former deputy prime minister Devi Lal in the Centre.

The flag of the new outfit was unveiled by Ajay's wife and lawmaker Naina Chautala.

Ajay's other son Digvijay Chautala, three rebel leader of INLD including Rajbir Phogat, former Speaker Satbir Singh Kadian, were among those present.

The name of the new party begins with 'Jannayak', a reference to Devi Lal, with various speakers at the rally pledging to walk the path shown by the late leader.

Addressing the public gathering, Dushyant Chautala said that time has come to make a new beginning and bring in a change, while promising that the new outfit will follow the path shown by Devi Lal and lay foundation for ouster of BJP, Congress and the INLD in upcoming polls.

The new outfit will contest all 10 Lok Sabha seats from the state and also fight the Vidhan Sabha polls, he said. "Today, every party has lost connect with the people. People want change and our party will provide them the alternative," Dushyant said.

He also touched upon the circumstances and developments which took place in recent weeks within INLD that ended in a split and the decision to float the new outfit.

"Flow of rivers cannot be stopped...," he said, taking a veiled dig at his uncle Abhay Singh Chautala, who while addressing a meeting of party's state executive in Chandigarh today, claimed that the new outfit will disintegrate shortly.

Talking about the colour of the flag, Dushyant said while green was symbolic of security, progress, brotherhood, yellow symbolises happiness, energy and optism.

