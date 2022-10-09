'Jhukega Nahi': Heavy Rain Hits Delhi For 2nd Day, Twitter Turns To Memes

From Bollywood to chai and pakora, people are having a gala time on social media.

It is a rainy weekend in Delhi. After a heavy downpour on Saturday, the scene is pretty much the same today. The national capital has witnessed waterlogging in several areas, which has led to traffic jams across the city. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the intensity of rain is likely to reduce from Monday onwards. Well, the continuous rainfall has also sparked a meme fest on Twitter. From Bollywood to chai and bread pakora, people are having a gala time on social media.

A user has shared a picture of Allu Arjun's character in the hit film 'Pushpa: The Rise' to describe the current weather situation.

Another has declared that this is time for a “free car wash”.

One of the seasonal waterfalls in Delhi, and all those Dilli walas out on the roads for a free car wash.#delhimonsoon#DelhiRainspic.twitter.com/LwQjJou6bT — Nitesh Jain (@TweetingNJ) October 9, 2022

Of course, there were a few Bollywood-inspired memes.

This one from the classic family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is too good.

Referring to the surge in cabs/auto fares during the rainy season, this person said, “Cabs aur auto drivers baarish ke time main “Kaun Banega Crorepati” khelte hai. 2 km ke Rs 2500.”

According to this user, “ Maybe monsoon is under pressure and is trying to meet the rain target for the season this week before finally saying goodbye. Must have been employed on target-based incentive.”

#DelhiRains Maybe Monsoon is under pressure & is trying to meet the rain target for the season this week before finally saying goodbye.. Must have been employed on target based incentive ???????? #weather#October2022pic.twitter.com/NCKdXuavLq — Divya Sharma (@davodiv) October 9, 2022

For many, “Chai is an emotion during rain”.

Chai is an emotion specially during rains.. #DelhiRainspic.twitter.com/JM0zhP13ik — Ashish Gaur (@Ashu123gaur) October 8, 2022

A person has shared a snapshot of the song Say Shava Shava from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gam and said, “Me to Delhi rains every damn time.”

Meanwhile, this person wanted everyone to focus on the “clean air and no pollution”

A scenic outside, wow raining Delhi

Shower by Trees.. Clean air, No pollution #DelhiRains@ProfSubhashGiripic.twitter.com/sHwmue75Ki — Nancy Sharma (@nancyjapan10) October 8, 2022

A Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah meme has also made its way to the Internet.

What do you have to say about the meme fest?