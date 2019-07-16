As Floods Hit North, North East India, Rahul Gandhi Posts Call For Help

Rahul Gandhi was in Uttar Pradesh last week to visit his former parliamentary constituency of Amethi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter this morning to urge party workers to help people in the flood-affected states of North and North East India. Writing in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, "Situation in Assam, Bihar, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Mizoram has spiralled out of control due to floods. Daily life has been badly affected. I appeal to all Congress workers in this state to immediately join in relief and rescue operations.

Over the past several days heavy rain has wreaked havoc across the country, with the North East states particularly badly affected. The rains have caused damaged to agricultural fields, flooded villages and submerged houses and killed people and livestock.

More than 40 lakh people have been displaced across Assam, with 4,000 villages under water and 30 of the state's 33 districts affected. Barpeta was the worst-hit district, with as many as 7.35 lakh people facing the brunt of the monsoon fury, followed by Goalpara, Morigaon, Nagaon and Hailakandi.

Animals are fleeing from flooded Kaziranga National Park

The rising water level of the Brahmaputra is threatening to flood even parts of the state capital, Guwahati. Ten other rivers in the state have also neared danger level marks.

Assam forest officials have said 95 per cent of Kaziranga National Park - home to the endangered one-horned rhino - has been flooded; at least 17 animals have died in the past two days alone.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured all flood-affected states of help in rescue efforts.

Meanwhile, in Bihar at least eight people have been killed and three more are missing, with than 18 lakh affected by heavy rainfall in nine districts. Five rivers in the state are flowing above the danger level, according to the National Disaster Management Department.

The Patna Meteorological Centre has forecast rain with thunderstorm at many places in Bihar in the next four days.

In Tripura more than 15,000 people have been evacuated to relief camps and other safe places, officials said on Sunday. The bodies of three people were retrieved by rescuers.

In neighbouring Mizoram, more than 3,000 people have sought shelter in Lunglei district after the Khawthlangtuipui river and its tributaries submerged nearly 400 houses. The bodies of two youth, who drowned in Tlawng river, were recovered by the State Disaster Response Force personnel.

Rahul Gandhi was in Uttar Pradesh last week to visit his former parliamentary constituency of Amethi. Mr Gandhi, who had previously represented the Congress family stronghold since 2004, suffered a shock defeat to BJP leader Smriti Irani in national polls in April-May. The visit was his first since that defeat.

Monsoon rains had affected Mr Gandhi's plans with many farmers who travelled to see and hear the Congress leader speak unable to do so.

With input from ANI, PTI

