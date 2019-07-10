Rahul Gandhi Returns To Amethi, Says 'Coming Here Is Like Coming Home'

Rahul Gandhi visited his former consituency - UP's Amethi today, his first since the poll defeat

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited his former constituency Amethi today. This was his first visit after losing the parliamentary constituency to Union minister Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha election held earlier this year.

Mr Gandhi first went to Gauriganj and visited Congress's Tiloi assembly in-charge Mata Prasad Vaish, whose relative had died on June 25, and paid condolences to the aggrieved family. He later attended a review meeting with party office-bearers and leaders.

Mr Gandhi then met Congress party representatives, including booth presidents of five assembly segments - Salon, Amethi, Gauriganj, Jagdishpur and Tiloi.

During his visit, Rahul Gandhi made an impassioned appeal to the people of Amethi, that he would never sever his ties with his former constituency. "I may be the MP of Wayanad, but I will keep on coming here. Please don't think I won't come here. I will always keep coming here," he said.

"My relationship with Amethi is personal, and not political," he said at one of his meetings, adding that "Victory and defeat are a part of political life, but I will never leave Amethi."

More than 15,000 people turned up for the meeting for which only 1,200 were invited.

Motivating workers from his party, Rahul Gandhi asked them to remain prepared for a long battle to resurrect the Congress, saying he would stand beside them at all times.

After his meeting, Rahul Gandhi met the residents of Amethi and clicked photographs with locals. He tweeted "I am very happy to be here in Amethi. Coming to Amethi feels like coming home."

In a historic election battle, BJP's Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, which for decades had been voting for the Congress and Mr Gandhi's family. Ms Irani won by a margin of over 52,000 votes.

Rahul Gandhi had represented the Amethi Lok Sabha seat since 1999. He is currently a Member of Parliament from Wayanad constituency in Kerala - the second constituency he contested from in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)



