As Aryan Khan Gets Home After 22 Days In Jail, Bollywood Rejoices

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, reached his home after spending 22 days in Mumbai's Arthur Road Prison. He had been arrested on October 3 during a drug raid on a cruise ship near Mumbai.

The 23-year-old had been granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday. He walked out of the central jail in Mumbai shortly after 11 am today. He entered a waiting car and drove to his house Mannat in suburban Bandra.

Following the news, several film stars and other members of the Bollywood film fraternity extended their support to Mr Aryan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Praising Shah Rukh Khan's grace and maturity, Urmila Matondkar said that his true character had shone through in trying times.

"Person's true character is revealed in tough times. Truly amazed at the dignity, grace,maturity n strength Shah Rukh Khan has shown in d most trying n pressurizing times," Ms Matondkar posted on Twitter.

Director Ram Gopal Varma said that Diwali had always been reserved for a Khan's release.

"In Bollywood, Diwali has always been reserved for a Khans's release. This Diwali also Khan got released," Me Verma tweeted.

Earlier on Friday, filmmaker Karan Johar posted a picture on Instagram with Shah Rukh Khan along with a red heart emoticon.

Aryan Khan, Ayaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested by the NCB on October 3 and charged with possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs.

Their arrest came a day after the NCB raided the cruise ship and claimed to have seized banned drugs. So far, 20 people have been arrested in the case.