As Amit Shah Turns 56, PM Wishes Him 'Long Life In Service Of India'

PM Narendra Modi tweeted birthday wishes for Home Minister Amit Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today gave his wishes to Home Minister Amit Shah on his 56th birthday and thanked him for his contribution towards the country's progress.

"Birthday wishes to Shri @AmitShah Ji. Our nation is witnessing the dedication and excellence with which he is contributing towards India''s progress. His efforts to make BJP stronger are also noteworthy. May God bless him with a long and healthy life in service of India," PM Modi tweeted.

Born in 1964 in Mumbai, Mr Shah has been involved with the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS from his younger days.

In Gujarat, Mr Shah served as the Home Minister in the BJP government led by PM Modi when he was Chief Minister.

Since his appointment as national BJP chief in 2014 - the year PM Modi came to power - Mr Shah has been instrumental in leading the party to electoral victories in many states, including in the north-east region.

He was the BJP's in-charge of Uttar Pradesh in 2014 and helped the party and its allies win 73 out of 80 seats in the general election.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Mr Shah managed BJP's election campaign and campaigned at the same time. The party got 303 seats - the first party in the country since 1971 to return with a full majority.

Mr Shah is a first-time Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar and was inducted into the cabinet under the second tenure of the Modi government, after which he was made Union Home Minister.