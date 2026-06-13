21-Year-Old 'Fake Army Brigadier' With Air Pistol, 'NSG Cover' Arrested In UP

In a plot straight out of a Bollywood con-movie, a 21-year-old NEET aspirant who failed to make the cut as an Army doctor decided to skip the hard work entirely and simply appoint himself an Army Brigadier instead. For weeks, Aryan Verma smoothly navigated the streets of Shahjahanpur and surrounding districts in Uttar Pradesh, soaking up the respect due to a top-ranking military commander. He didn't just wear the ceremonial uniform; he travelled in a luxury Tata Harrier SUV complete with an Army Headquarters flag, an officer-level one-star registration plate, and a personal security detail of two hired bouncers he proudly introduced as his "National Security Guard (NSG) commandos."

A formal case has been registered against the accused at the Sadar Bazar police station, and a comprehensive investigation is currently underway.

Air Pistol, Stethoscope and Fake Credentials Seized

A search of the suspect exposed the bizarrely thorough depth of his multi-layered fraud. Apart from the modified vehicle, authorities recovered a forged military identity card, a fake air pistol, a peak cap (the official ceremonial peaked hat worn by military officers), and distinct insignia related to the Army Medical Corps (AMC).

Interestingly, the young conman also carried a stethoscope, fake visiting cards, multiple ATM cards, a mobile phone, and an identity card bearing a forged seal of the Dean of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) to support his medical backstory.

Fake Uniform Swapped for Failed Dreams

During initial interrogation, Verma cracked and revealed that his lifelong dream was to become a doctor in the Armed Forces Medical Services. However, he failed to clear the highly competitive NEET medical entrance examination multiple times.

Unable to face reality, he lied to his family-the son of a horticulture department officer and a schoolteacher-claiming he had been successfully selected. To keep up the facade, he procured a tailored Brigadier's uniform, fitted out his private vehicle, and began fully posing as a high-ranking officer.

Inside the Army's Meticulous 'Motivational' Sting

Verma's high-flying deception ground to a halt following a brilliantly executed sting operation. For the past two months, military authorities had been receiving tip-offs about a surprisingly youthful officer acting suspiciously while moving around the sensitive Shahjahanpur Cantonment area.

Realising he was slippery to catch on the move, Colonel JS Jaglan, Administrative Commandant of the Station Headquarters, worked closely with local military veterans to verify the man's identity and orchestrate a trap. Playing into Verma's obsession with prestige, officials posed as civilians and invited him to be the chief guest at a ceremony organised to honour and motivate local students preparing for military recruitment exams.

The lure worked perfectly. On Friday morning, Verma rolled up to the Shaheed Museum (Martyr's Museum) venue in full ceremonial uniform, flanked by his two bouncers (whom he paid a daily wage to play NSG commandos). The moment he stepped out of his SUV, military personnel immediately detained him and his accomplices. An identity card bearing a forged Government of India insignia was also recovered from his driver. Station Headquarters later described the operation as a textbook example of high vigilance and seamless coordination between the active Army and local veterans.



(Reported by Rohit Pandey)