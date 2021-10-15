Aryan Khan Case: Armed Guards For Officer Who Alleged Being Spied On

NCB officer Sameer Wankhede is investigating Aryan Khan and other drugs case

The officer investigating the drugs-on-cruise case involving Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan will be protected by a larger group of armed security men, after he alleged he was being tailed by two policemen.

Narcotics Control Bureau or NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede had alleged his movements were being tracked by some unidentified people and two policemen from Oshiwara in north Mumbai.

Following the complaint, the Mumbai Police raised the number of bodyguards and armed personnel protecting Mr Wankhede and deployed additional policemen outside the NCB's office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate.

Mr Wankhede will drive his own SUV as part of his new security detail. The officer had met with Maharashtra top cop Sanjay Pandey and complained that he was being stalked.

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said the state government has not ordered the police or any other agency to track Mr Wankhede's movements.

Besides the drugs-on-cruise case, Mr Wankhede is investigating a number of high-profile drugs cases, including one linked to several people over the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year.

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik last week attacked the NCB for what he claimed was running a "network" in Mumbai for the last one year "for only and only publicity".

Mr Malik had alleged the NCB under Mr Wankhede has been working to defame the state, where the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party along with the BJP's former ally, Shiv Sena, is in power.

"From Rhea Chakraborty to Deepika Padukone, other celebrities or Aryan Khan, the NCB will only act wherever there is publicity involved. Many of the cases are fake; no recovery has been made," Mr Malik told NDTV last week.

Shah Rukh Khan's son was arrested hours after the NCB raided a cruise ship party in Mumbai on October 2. Seven others, including Aryan's friend Arbaaz Merchant, were arrested on October 3.

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan have not spoken about his arrest and the allegations so far. Many in the film industry like Salman Khan, Farah Khan and Hrithik Roshan have come out in the support of the Khans.