Arvind Kejriwal's Water Tank Visit To Tap Into Punjab Teachers Votes

Arvind Kejriwal will be in Mohali for a one-day visit. File

In top gear of campaigning for the upcoming Punjab Assembly election, Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be travelling to Mohali on Saturday to reach out to unemployed teachers who have been protesting atop an overhead water tank.

A statement issued by the party headquarters said that during his recent two-day visit to Punjab, Mr Kejriwal had given 8 guarantees to teachers and promised sweeping reforms in the state's education sector if the party is voted to power.

Throwing a challenge to Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Mr Kejriwal had said the state government should immediately agree to demands of the teachers so that they can call off their strike, get off the tanks and return to their homes.

Mr Kejriwal had also warned the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government that if it did not address the issue of the struggling teachers immediately, he would be compelled to join the dharna.

These teachers, who have completed courses in teachers' training, have been protesting in demand of jobs for a long time now.

In the list of Mr Kejriwal's promises to teachers in Punjab are transforming the education system, turning contractual jobs to permanent, change in transfer policy, no non-teaching work for teachers, filling up all vacancies, training from abroad, timely promotions and cashless medical assistance.

Determined to put up a good show in the upcoming elections in Punjab at a time when the ruling Congress is at war with itself, the Aam Aadmi Party is reaching out to every section in the state.

Besides promising up to 300 units of free electricity for every household and free treatment and medicines at government hospitals, the Opposition party has also said that a sum of Rs 1,000 will be credited into the accounts of every woman above the age of 18 if the Aam Aadmi Party comes to power.