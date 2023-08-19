Arvind Kejriwal's 'Styles Of Democracy' Jibe At BJP Over Delhi Services Law

Arvind Kejriwal said the BJP will lose all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in the 2024 polls.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday attacked the BJP-led Centre, saying the ordinance on services matter was brought as money power and the threat of the ED and the CBI failed in Delhi.

In a speech in the Assembly, he also claimed that the BJP has brought the "Sanghi" model of democracy through the Services Bill while asserting that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be fought on the issue of full statehood for the national capital.

Mr Kejriwal alleged that the "democratic rights of the people of Delhi were trampled through the ordinance and the bill".

"There are several styles of democratic systems like the Westminister style and parliamentary style. These people (BJP) have brought the Sanghi style of democracy through this bill," he said.

"The ordinance on services matter was brought because money power and the threat of the ED and the CBI had failed in Delhi," he added.

Mr Kejriwal also claimed that recently, someone from BJP had threatened him, saying, "We will make you bow down".

"But I want to tell them that no power can make Mr Kejriwal and the two crore people of Delhi bow down," he said.

The AAP national convener said that the BJP will lose all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in the 2024 polls.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)