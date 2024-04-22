Arvind Kejriwal's Plea For Video Conference With Private Doctor Rejected

A Delhi court on Monday rejected a petition by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal - a Type 2 diabetes patient - for daily 15-minute video consultations with his doctor. The Rouse Avenue Court has, however, ordered the constitution of a medical panel - of specialist doctors - to decide if the Aam Aadmi Party leader does, in fact, need regular insulin shots.

This panel will also prescribe a diet and exercise plan for Arvind Kejriwal, 55. However, till the panel is constituted and arrives at its recommendations, the Chief Minister may continue to have home-cooked food, so long as it adheres to the instructions of the court.

The court also directed jail officials to ensure proper medical care is available to the Chief Minister, including specialist treatment from diabetologists or endocrinologists.

Mr Kejriwal, who was arrested last month in the alleged liquor policy scam, moved the court last week, claiming Tihar Jail officials had failed to provide a regular supply of insulin, a critical drug for diabetics. The Chief Minister's party claimed a "conspiracy to kill" him.

The AAP leader has said he has been prescribed 50 units of insulin daily - 28 in the morning and 22 at night - and that he had been "deprived of the life-saving drug for 29 days".

This morning, he said his blood sugar level was between 250 and 320 mg/dl; according to the World Health Organization guidelines "expected values for normal fasting blood glucose concentration are between 70 and 100 mg/dL (or milligrams per decilitre)".

Also this morning, sources said Mr Kejriwal wrote a note to the Tihar Jail Superintendent challenging the release of a statement over the weekend that said doctors the central government-run All India Institute of Medical Sciences had "assured (the Chief Minister) there is no serious concern".

"I read the statement of Tihar administration in the newspaper. Both statements are false. I am asking for insulin daily... I showed the glucometer readings (three times a day) and told them sugar levels are high..." he said.

"AIIMS doctors never said there is nothing to worry about... they said they will respond after looking at the (medical) data and (patient) history," the Chief Minister reportedly said.

Last week the arresting agency, the Enforcement Directorate, opposed Mr Kejriwal's request on grounds that earlier meetings had been "misused"; the implied reference is to the Chief Minister issuing instructions to his government - to Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and PWD Minister Atishi - from jail, a practice the opposition BJP has slammed as unethical.

The ED also claimed Mr Kejriwal had deliberately eaten foods high in sugar - mangoes and toffees - to elevate his blood sugar level and establish grounds for medical bail. The ED had also argued that mangoes and toffees in the Chief Minister's diet violated court orders.

In his argument last week Mr Kejriwal slammed the ED for its remarks.

"It is shocking that ED (believes) a person would deliberately cause such alarming hikes in sugar level and risk his life - for getting medical bail," Mr Kejriwal argued.

Why Was Arvind Kejriwal Arrested?

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam in the national capital. The probe agency believes the Chief Minister played a key role in drafting the now-scrapped policy and seeking bribes, or kickbacks, in return for liquor licences.

The AAP and Mr Kejriwal have refused all charges and called the arrest and case "political vendetta", coming as it did, weeks before the Lok Sabha election.

Mr Kejriwal has challenged his arrest in the Supreme Court. However, the top court has refused an early hearing. He must now wait till April 29, when the court reconvenes to hear the ED's reply.

