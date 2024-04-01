Arvind Kejriwal Lodged In 14x8 Feet Cell. See What All Court Has Allowed

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File).

Arvind Kejriwal will have home-cooked meals, bottled drinking water, and a supply of toffees in case of a sudden drop in blood sugar levels, a Delhi court said Monday as the Chief Minister begins a 14-day spell in the city's Tihar Jail following his arrest last month in the alleged liquor policy scam.

He will also be allowed to meet his wife - Sunita Kejriwal - during his time in jail, and have access to bed linen from home, including pillows and a quilt. He will also be provided with medical equipment to monitor his health given he is a diabetic patient and has a weak immune system.

The Aam Aadmi Party boss will be in Tihar's Jail No 2, with his former deputy, Manish Sisodia, and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi's K Kavitha among the opposition leaders behind bars in this case.

Mr Kejriwal was taken to jail this afternoon after the Enforcement Directorate's extended custody finished. The ED cast the Delhi Chief Minister as the "kingpin" in the alleged scam, and told the court the AAP leader had given "evasive replies" and concealed information relevant to the investigation.

What Has Court Allowed Arvind Kejriwal In Jail

Prison authorities have also been asked to give Mr Kejriwal three books - copies of the Bhagvad Gita and the Ramayan, and How Prime Ministers Decide, a book by journalist Neerja Chowdhury.

Mr Kejriwal can also meet his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, during his stay in jail.

Mrs Kejriwal has emerged as a conduit between the voters and the AAP, in the fight back against the ED's allegations, which have roiled the opposition party weeks before the Lok Sabha election.

She has also emerged as a powerful public voice after her speech at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan this weekend, in which she shared the stage with heavyweights like former Congress boss Sonia Gandhi.

It is unclear if Mr Kejriwal will be allowed an increased number of meetings - with government officials and ministers - given he remains Delhi's Chief Minister. Current prison rules do not allow for this, and this sets up a possible explosive clash between the AAP and the central government.

The BJP in power at the centre has repeatedly called for Mr Kejriwal to resign, while the AAP has equally firmly said he will not step down, pointing out he has only been charged and not convicted.

Also, given Mr Kejriwal's medical condition - his weakened immune system means he is at risk of potentially severe allergic reactions - the court also said he could use bed linen from home.

He will also get a supply of essential medicines and medical equipment, including those to monitor blood sugar levels. Mr Kejriwal will also be given home-cooked food since he is on a special diet.

Normally, prisoners kept at Tihar Jail get dal, sabzi, and five rotis, or rice, two times a day, in addition to a cup of tea in the morning and evening, as part of the prison rules.

Finally, Mr Kejriwal will also continue wearing a locket, which has religious significance.

Arvind Kejriwal Prison Routine

Mr Kejriwal and the other prisoners in Tihar Jail No 2 will begin their days at sunrise, which is around 6:30 am this time of the year. The prisoners will get tea and a few slices of bread as their breakfast.

After a morning shower Mr Kejriwal will leave for court (if a hearing is scheduled) or sit down for a meeting with his legal team. Lunch will be between 10:30 and 11 am.

Prisoners are then locked in their cells till 3 pm, after which they get a cup of tea and two biscuits.

Dinner is at 5:30 pm, after which the prisoners are locked up for the night by 7 pm.

Mr Kejriwal can watch the television except during scheduled prison activities, such as meals and lock-UP. Between 18 and 20 channels, including news, entertainment, and sports are allowed.

Why Was Arvind Kejriwal Arrested?

Mr Kejriwal, his colleagues behind bars, and other senior AAP leaders have denied all charges; they have pointed to an investigation that has spanned two years and resulted in no cash recovery, and accused the BJP of a "political conspiracy" to discredit the opposition party before an election.

The BJP has firmly dismissed such claims.

