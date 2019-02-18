Arvind Kejriwal To Meet Puducherry Chief Minister, On Dharna, Today

Arvind Kejriwal, accompanied by Manish Sisodia, will meet Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Puducherry today to meet his counterpart V Narayanasamy who is sitting on a dharna (sit-in) outside the Raj Nivas (Governor's House), an official said in New Delhi Sunday.

Mr Narayanasamy, his cabinet colleagues and legislators belonging to the Congress and the DMK continued their sit-in for the fifth day on Sunday protesting Lt Governor Kiran Bedi's "negative stand" towards his government's proposals awaiting her approval.

A senior Delhi government official said Arvind Kejriwal, accompanied by his deputy Manish Sisodia, will meet the Puducherry chief minister at the protest venue around 12 noon Monday.

The Lt Governor and the government headed by Mr Narayanasamy have been at loggerheads over various issues ever since Ms Bedi assumed office in May 2016.

Mr Narayanasamy has accused Ms Bedi of not approving his government's 39 proposals for welfare schemes, including a free rice scheme, and on administrative matters.