Arvind Kejriwal To Meet Telangana's KCR Tomorrow Over Delhi Postings Row

Arvind Kejriwal is on a nationwide tour to seek support from the Opposition parties. (FILE)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday in Hyderabad to seek his party Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) support against the Centre's ordinance which nullifies the Supreme Court order on services matters in the national capital.

"Meeting CM of Telangana tomorrow in Hyderabad to seek support against unconstitutional and undemocratic ordinance passed by BJP govt against the orders of Supreme Court," Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

The Delhi Chief Minister is on a nationwide tour visiting different states and meeting leaders of various political parties to seek their support in Rajya Sabha to defeat the Bill when it is moved in the Upper House of the Parliament.

Mr Kejriwal on Tuesday embarked on a nationwide tour to seek support from the Opposition parties against the ordinance brought by the central government on the transfers and postings of bureaucrats in the national capital.

On Thursday, Delhi CM Kejriwal met Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar. Sharad Pawar assured his party's support to AAP on the matter and said that talks will be held with other leaders to support Delhi Chief Minister in his effort.

After his talks, Mr Kejriwal said that if the Bharatiya Janata Party fails to pass the Bill in Rajya Sabha, it will imply that the "Narendra Modi government will not be able to return to power at the Centre after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls."

"If the BJP is not able to pass the Bill in Rajya Sabha, then one should consider it a semi-final of 2024. The message will be that the Modi government is not returning in 2024," the Delhi Chief Minister said.

Delhi Chief Minister also met Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor accused the Centre of "taking away the rights" of the people of Delhi and said that the ordinance "should not" be allowed to pass in Rajya Sabha.

The ordinance was brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the Supreme Court judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mr Kejriwal met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Tuesday and sought her support against the ordinance.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)