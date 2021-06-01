Cancel Class 12 Board Exams: Arvind Kejriwal To Centre

COVID-19: Schools and colleges have mostly remained shut since the pandemic hit the country (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has joined a growing chorus of students, parents and politicians who have been demanding that the Class 12 board exams should not be conducted until the aspirants are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.



"Students and parents are concerned about Class 12 exams. They think that Class 12 exams must not be conducted without full vaccination. I appeal to the Central government that the Class 12 board exams must be cancelled, and students should be evaluated based on their previous performance," Mr Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

As a deadly second wave of Covid infections ravaged the country, the Centre had announced that the CBSE Class 10 exams would not be organised this year as well. It had also deferred the Class 12 exams.

The CBSE and the CISCE - two of the country's biggest education boards - were contemplating cancelling the exams or exercising other options, news PTI reported last week.



12वीं की परीक्षा को लेकर बच्चे और पेरंट्स काफ़ी चिंतित हैं। वे चाहते हैं कि बिना वैक्सिनेशन, 12वी की परीक्षा नहीं होनी चाहिए



Earlier, the CBSE had proposed two options for the Class 12 board exams - conducting regular exams only for major subjects or holding short-duration exams at schools. The proposed timeline for conducting the gigantic exercise was between July 15 and August 26.

Responding to a petition filed on behalf of students, the Centre today told the Supreme Court that it will take a decision regarding the exams in a few days. Next hearing is on June 3.

Several politicians, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have demanded that the exams be cancelled as the second wave has not fully receded and the level of vaccination among the population is very low. Class 12 students, most of whom are below 18 years of age, are not even eligible for inoculation.

"I fail to understand the reasoning behind holding these exams, not to mention having stretched this decision out for months," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said last month.

"I have said this before and am repeating it again. The mental health of children is as important as their physical well-being," she added.

Schools and colleges have mostly remained shut since the pandemic hit the country last March. Most educational institutions have been imparting online lessons. Experts, however, have warned that lack of regular education may hamper proper human resource development.