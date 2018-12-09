Arvind Kejriwal To Attend His First Mahagathbandhan Meeting In Delhi

Chandrababu Naidu and Arvind Kejriwal have already met a couple of times in the past.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal will attend his first-ever get-together of opposition parties called by his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Chandrababu Naidu, sources have told NDTV. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also expected to attend the meeting on Monday, a day before the assembly election results of five states.

Mr Naidu believes that political parties have to set aside their differences and work as a team if they have to defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. He, however, admitted that it would be difficult to bring everybody on the same page, but it isn't impossible.

"The main agenda of the meeting is to chart the future course of action for forming a non-BJP front," he said.

Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which blames the Congress for the 2014 bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, set aside their differences and joined hands with the party for the "future of the country".

"We are all together in bringing parties on one platform. One or two may have differences of opinion. We (TDP) had differences with Congress for 40 years but now we are working how to bring together all. Democracy is important. It is for people to sink their differences. People are prepared now," the TDP chief said.

The idea is to defeat the BJP, Congress president Rahul Gandhi agreed and said "we have decided to put that past behind".

Mr Naidu, who describes himself as the facilitator for a united opposition to take on the BJP, has already met a string of opposition leaders including Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal over the last few weeks.

Besides Mamata Banerjee, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, DMK's Stalin, Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav, HD Kumaraswamy and others are likely to be there for the meeting right before the winter session of parliament begins from December 11.

After the farmers' protest in Delhi last month brought Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal on the same stage for the first time, it will be interesting to see if the two leaders with opposing political ideologies can come together for the anti-BJP platform.

But senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said there has been no initiative from the Congress or from the AAP for an alliance. "First, there should be talks (between the two sides) and an initiative to actually know if we are comfortable together or not," he said.

The BJP, however, said that the TDP chief is making futile attempts to build an alliance of opposition parties.

BJP national president Amit Shah even likened the Mahagathbandhan, the proposed grand alliance, to a "band of thieves". "This Mahagathbandhan is a unity of those who loot wealth of the public through corrupt means," he said.

