Arvind Kejriwal To Address Public Rally In Gujarat Tomorrow

Arvind Kejriwal will make an important announcement regarding the Gujarat polls, an official said. (File)

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will address a public rally at Veraval and visit a temple in Rajkot in Gujarat's Saurashtra region on Monday, a party official said on Sunday.

This will be Mr Kejriwal's second visit to Rajkot in a week and fourth to the poll-bound state in a month.

The AAP leader will address a public meeting in Saurashtra and make an important announcement regarding the upcoming Assembly election, Gujarat AAP's general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said.

"Kejriwal will arrive at Porbandar airport at 1 pm tomorrow. From there, he will leave for Veraval in Gir Somnath district," he said.

The AAP chief will address a public meeting at KCC Ground (Railway Colony) at 3 pm in Veraval and make an important announcement regarding the upcoming elections, he said.

After the rally, Mr Kejriwal will leave for Rajkot, where he will take part in the Maha Aarti at a temple built on the grounds of Sanjay Rajguru College, and then leave for Delhi, Mr Sorathiya said.

Mr Kejriwal addressed a gathering of traders in Rajkot last week, during which he offered them five "guarantees" if the AAP comes to power in the state.

With the state Assembly election due later this year, the AAP has been positioning itself as an alternative to both the ruling BJP and opposition Congress.

