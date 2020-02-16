Arvind Kejriwal Oath Taking Ceremony Live Updates: Arvind Kejriwal, 6 Ministers To Take Oath Today

Arvind Kejriwal Swearing-In Ceremony will take place at Delhi's iconic Ramlila Maidan.

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as Delhi's Chief Minister for a third time today at national capital's iconic Ramlila Maidan after his party sweeped Delhi assembly polls, winning 62 of 70 assembly seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been invited to the oath ceremony, is likely to give the swearing-in ceremony a miss; he is scheduled to visit his constituency Varanasi to inaugurate various projects.

The 51-year-old AAP chief is likely to retain his old team, sources have said. Last night, Mr Kejriwal hosted his cabinet-designate colleagues for dinner at his home. "Congratulated them on their victory in the election and wished them success for their terms as Ministers in the Delhi govt," he tweeted after the meeting.

The AAP has said the swearing-in ceremony will be a Delhi-specific affair. No opposition leaders or Chief Ministers from other states have been invited.

The event will see around 50 school teachers, doctors, exam toppers, auto drivers, caretakers and sanitation workers, dubbed "Dilli Ke Nirmata (Makers of Delhi)", share the stage with Mr Kejriwal and other dignitaries.

A special guest, who will be the attraction of the grand event, will be "Baby Mufflerman". The photos of one-year-old, seen wearing spectacles and Mr Kejriwal's signature muffler, went viral earlier this week as the AAP swept the assembly polls.

Feb 16, 2020 09:29 (IST) Know Delhi cabinet ministers, their departments from last term



While the designated Ministers will be taking oath along with Arvind Kejriwal, the Department allocation is yet to happen.

News agency IANS, quoting sources, said the majority of the responsibilities will remain the same, but there could be some changes.

During the 2015-2020 term, while Kejriwal was the Chief Minister, who also looked after the Water Works Department, Manish Sisodia was his deputy with the charge of 11 Departments.

Sisodia headed the Finance, Education, Tourism, Planning, Land and Building, Vigilance,Services, Women and Child Affairs, Art, Culture and Language Departments.

Satyendar Jain was heading the Home, Health, Public Works Department, Power, Industries, Urban Development,Irrigation and Flood Control Departments.

Gopal Rai, the Babarpur MLA, was heading the Labour, Employment, Development and General Administration Departments.

Imran Hussain headed the Food and Supply, and the Elections Departments.

While Hussain was heading the Forest and Environment for most of the term, it was later transfected to Kailash Gahlot towards the end of the tenure.

Gahlot was also responsible for the Transport, Revenue, Law and Justice, Legislative Affairs, Information and Technology, and dministrative Reforms Departments.

Rajendra Pal Gautam was responsible for the Social welfare, SC and ST, Cooperative and Gurudwara Elections Departments.

Feb 16, 2020 09:25 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal swearing-in: 6 ministers to take oath today



Arvind Kejriwal is likely to start his third stint with his old team. Sources say no new ministers are likely to be added to the Delhi cabinet, amid speculation that new faces like Atishi and Raghav Chadha may be included this time.

The old team - Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Gautam - were appointed ministers in the Delhi government, an official notification from President Ram Nath Kovind's office said. They are likely to take oath along with Mr Kejriwal today around noon.

Feb 16, 2020 09:22 (IST) Hosted my Delhi Cabinet designate colleagues for dinner at my residence. Congratulated them on their victory in the election and wished them success for their terms as Ministers in the Delhi govt. pic.twitter.com/NTAT1yXQUn - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 15, 2020

Feb 16, 2020 09:14 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal is Delhi's only CM to take oath in Ramlila Maidan



Arvind Kejriwal is the first and the only Chief Minister of Delhi who has preferred the historic Ramlila Maidan for his oath ceremonies, while his predecessors took oath in the Raj Niwas.

The venue in the national capital is indeed close to Mr Kejriwal's heart as it was from this place that Kejriwal joined Anna Hazare's India Against Corruption movement in 2011.

The movement later became Kejriwal's gateway to politics in 2012.

The city went for polls in 2013, and Mr Kejriwal became the Chief Minister of Delhi with the help of the Congress. He took the oath for the first time on December 28, 2013 in the Ramlila Maidan.

Feb 16, 2020 08:59 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal will be administered oath by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal





Arvind Kejriwal will be administered the oath of office and secrecy by Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Referring to himself as "son of Delhi", Mr Kejriwal extended an invitation to Delhiites for his oath ceremony and tweeted, "Am so glad that such large no of people are joining the new politics - kaam ki raajniti."

Big banners with messages like "Dhanyawad Dilli" and "Nayak 2 is Back Again" along with the image of Mr Kejriwal have been put along the route of Ramlila Maidan.

Delhi: A banner seen at Ramlila Ground where preparations are underway for the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal https://t.co/PoxqhcX6Zvpic.twitter.com/s7gqnQP284 - ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2020 Big banners with messages like "Dhanyawad Dilli" and "Nayak 2 is Back Again" along with the image of Mr Kejriwal have been put along the route of Ramlila Maidan.

A special guest will be "Baby Mufflerman". The photos of one-year-old, seen wearing spectacles and Mr Kejriwal's signature muffler, went viral earlier this week as the AAP swept the assembly polls. Big Announcement:



Baby Mufflerman is invited to the swearing in ceremony of @ArvindKejriwal on 16th Feb.



Suit up Junior! pic.twitter.com/GRtbQiz0Is - AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 13, 2020

Feb 16, 2020 08:38 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal swearing-in: Restrictions till 2 pm around Ramlila Maidan



Restrictions have been put in place in the Ramlila Maidan area from 8 am to 2 pm for the swearing-in ceremony.

As per the advisory, vehicles can be parked behind Civic Centre, Mata Sundari Road, Power House Road, Veladrome Road, Rajghat Road, Shanti Van Parking, Service Roads Rajghat and Samta Sthal.

Feb 16, 2020 08:38 (IST) PM Modi not to attend Arvind Kejriwal oath ceremony



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to give the swearing-in ceremony a miss; he is scheduled to visit his constituency Varanasi to inaugurate various projects.