'Baby Mufflerman', 'Delhi Ke Nirmata' At Arvind Kejriwal Swearing-In

Thousdands are the Ramlila Maidand to attend Arvind Kejriwal oath ceremony. (File)

As Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal took oath as Delhi's Chief Minister for third time in a row, 50 special guests - school teachers, doctors, exam toppers, auto drivers, caretakers and sanitation workers - dubbed as "Delhi Ke Nirmata (makers of Delhi)" were seen sharing stage with Mr Kejriwal.

Another special invitee at the swearing-in ceremony, billed as a "Delhi specific affair" by the AAP, is "Baby Mufflerman" - one-year-old Aavyan Tomar. His pictures went viral earlier this week as the party swept to victory in Delhi assembly polls.

Arvind Kejriwal took oath Delhi's Chief Minister for a third consecutive term at capital's iconic Ramlila Maidan this afternoon after his AAP won 62 of 70 assembly seats on Tuesday. No opposition leaders were invited to the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was invited at swearing-in, gave the event a miss due to visit to Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency.

Top AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who also took oath as a cabinet minister, on Saturday said that "50 people from different walks of life who are 'Delhi ke Nirmata' and contributed to the development of the city during the last five years" were invited to the oath ceremony.

Teachers, bus marshalls, architects of the Signature Bridge, family of fire fighters who lost their lives, bus driver, auto driver, metro driver, farmers and several others are among these 50 special guests. International tennis player Sumit Nagal, Delhi government school student and beneficiary of Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana, who cracked IIT Vijay Kumar, mohalla clinic doctor Alka, bike ambulance service officer Yudhishtir Rathee, night shelter caretaker Shabina Naaz, bus marshall Arun Kumar, Signature bridge architect Ratan Jamshed Batliboi and metro pilot Nidhi Gupta attended the swearing-in.

"Massive mandate of the people is also a victory of those who dream about making Delhi better," Mr Sisodia said on Saturday.

One-year-old Aavyan Tomar - son of an AAP worker- is also the highlight at the grand event. The photos of one-year-old, seen wearing spectacles and Mr Kejriwal's signature muffler, went viral on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the AAP said on Thursday he has been invited to the swearing-in. "Baby Mufflerman is invited to the swearing-in ceremony of Arvind Kejriwal on February 16. Suit up Junior!," the post read.