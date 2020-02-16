Arvind Kejriwal Takes Oath As Delhi Chief Minister For Third Time: 10 Points

In a tweet this morning, Mr Kejriwal asked the people of Delhi to bless their son. "Taking oath today for the third time as theb Delhi CM. Please come to Ramlila Maidan to bless your son," his tweet in Hindi read.

No new ministers are likely to be added to the Delhi cabinet, sources said, amid speculation that new faces like Atishi and Raghav Chadha may be included this time.

The old team - Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Gautam - were appointed ministers, said an official notification from President Ram Nath Kovind's office yesterday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited to the ceremony, but skipped it to visit his constituency, Varanasi. BJP MPs and MLAs from Delhi have also been invited.

AAP said no chief minister or political leader from other states will be part of the event as it will be a "Delhi-specific" ceremony. With front-page advertisements in newspapers, the AAP chief has urged invited residents of the city to the ceremony.

The Delhi Police has made elaborate security arrangements for the event, posting 2,000 to 3,000 personnel, among whom are CRPF and other paramilitary troops. Drones are likely to be used for surveillance. Traffic regulations have been put in place in the area adjoining Ramlila Maidan from 8 am to 2 pm.

On the eve of the oath ceremony, Mr Kejriwal called a dinner meeting of his ministers-designate to discuss the roadmap for the next five years, especially the initiatives that need to be prioritised in the coming three months, according to party functionaries.

Delhi's iconic Ramlila Maidan, which served as the battleground for the 51-year-old bureaucrat-turned-politician during the Anna Hazare-led India Against Corruption movement, was dressed up for the event. Big banners with messages like "Dhanyawad Dilli (Thank You Delhi)" along with the image of the AAP chief were put up on Saturday.

In 2015 too, Mr Kejriwal's oath-taking ceremony took place at the Ramlila Maidan. It was held on February 14, coinciding with Valentine's Day. In 2013 after his party's first poll victory, the swearing-in ceremony was again held at the same venue.