The 6 Ministers Who Took Oath Along With Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal took oath as Chief Minister of Delhi for a third time

Six MLAs including Manish Sisodia and Gopal Rai were sworn in as cabinet ministers today along with Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, who took oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi for a third time. On Mr Kejriwal's advice, President Ram Nath Kovind appointed six cabinet ministers for Delhi - Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Pal Gautam.

Mr Sisodia holds a Diploma in Journalism. The journalist-turned-politician has been with Mr Kejriwal since 2006. They, along with a few others, set up the non-profit Public Cause Research Foundation that campaigned for participatory governance.

Satyedar Jain, a graduate in architecture from the Indian Institute of Architects, was earlier an officer in Central Public Works Department. Mr Jain quit his job to set up an architectural consultancy firm. He later became involved in Anna Hazare's protest against corruption. He is a founder-member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Mr Jain was a minister in 2013 and 2015 in Mr Kejriwal's cabinet. He has been credited with reforms in primary healthcare through mohalla clinics across the city.

Gopal Rai is a post-graduate in Sociology from Lucknow University. Mr Rai became part of the Delhi cabinet in 2015 after being elected to the assembly for the first time.

Rajendra Pal Gautam, a law graduate from Delhi University, he was a practising lawyer who joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2014. He was elected to the Delhi assembly in 2015.

Kailash Gahlot, a Master of Law, he won his first election to the Delhi assembly in February 2015. Mr Gahlot was an advocate in the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court with over 16 years of 16 legal practice experience.

Imran Hussain, a graduate in Business Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia University, made his electoral debut in the 2015 Delhi assembly elections.

On the eve of swearing-in ceremony, Mr Kejriwal called a dinner meeting of his ministers-designate to discuss the roadmap for the next five years, especially the initiatives that need to be prioritised in the coming three months, according to party functionaries.

In 2015 too, Mr Kejriwal's oath-taking ceremony took place at the Ramlila Maidan. It was held on February 14, coinciding with Valentine's Day. In 2013 after his party's first poll victory, the swearing-in ceremony was again held at the same venue.

With inputs from IANS