Arvind Kejriwal Says 'Padmaavat' Protests Bad For Investments

Padmaavat has been facing protests right from its inception and is set to release on Thursday.

All India | | Updated: January 24, 2018 17:22 IST
Arvind Kejriwal's tweet came after prolonged violent protests against Padmaavat led by Karni Sena

New Delhi:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday raised questions over the inability of the state and central governments in ensuring the safe release of controversial movie "Padmaavat" amid violent protests by a Rajput group.

"If all state gov(ernmen)ts, central gov(ernmen)t and (the) Supreme Court together cannot get one movie released and run safely, how can we expect investments to flow in," Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

"Forget FDI, even local investors (will) feel hesitant. Not good for already dwindling economy. Bad for jobs."The tweet came after Karni Sena, at the forefront of anti-"Padmaavat" protests, threatened that its activists won't let the Sanjay Leela Bansali directorial be screened in movie halls because it depicts Rajput queen Padmavati in less than honourable light.

