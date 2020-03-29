"Stay, Will Pay Your Rent": Arvind Kejriwal To Migrants Amid Lockdown

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has again appealed to migrant labourers to stay wherever they are instead of making it back to their villages, pointing to the risk of infection spreading to villages, where it has not reached yet. Promising all possible help, including paying their rents if they are unable to do so, the people should think of themselves and their loved ones in this crisis and help contain the infection..

The fear of eviction in absence of an income has been one of the key reasons of migrant labourers rushing home to villages. Many said they were evicted by their landlords.

Today, the Central government said house rent should not be demanded from the labourers for this period and action should be taken against those who are asking labourers or students to vacate the premises.

"We have made arrangements for you to stay. Sleeping arrangements have been made at schools. An entire stadium has been vacated," said Mr Kejriwal, whose government has made arrangements to feed the needy through community kitchens.

At least 10 community kitchens are functioning across the city. Besides, all the kitchens which cooked mid-day meals for schoolchildren, have been converted to prepare food for the needy. Sources said the menu is being changed every day and special focus is being laid on hygiene and nutrition.

