Politics Should Not Be Done: Arvind Kejriwal On Sidhu Moose Wala's Death

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29 in Punjab's Mansa. (File)

The killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala is unfortunate but politics should not be done around it, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, a day after the state government pruned his security cover.

"I believe whatever incidents have happened in Punjab, there should be no politics around them. Sidhu Moose Wala was killed, it is really unfortunate.

"Punjab CM has already said they are trying their best and assured that the accused will be soon arrested and given strictest punishment," Mr Kejriwal said on sidelines of his visit to an STP in Delhi's Rohini area.

The attackers had fired bullets on 28-year-old Sidhu Moose Wala in Jawahar Ke village after stopping his vehicle.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)