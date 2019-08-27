Happy My Son Will Study With Tailor's Son In IIT, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Before joining the civil services, Arvind Kejriwal had studied engineering from IIT (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his government's free coaching scheme ensured that a tailor's son got the chance to study at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, adding that he was happy that his son would study with him.

"Vijay Kumar's father is a tailor, his mother is a house wife. I am feeling happy to announce that he has got admission in IIT after the Delhi government provided free coaching to him. This is Baba Saheb's (BR Ambedkar) vision which is being fulfilled by Delhi" Mr Kejriwal tweeted on Monday.

"I am very happy that my son and his son will study in IIT together. There has been a tradition that the son of a poor man remains poor in the absence of a good education. By providing better education and training, we are bridging the gap between the poor and the rich," he tweeted today.

Mr Kejriwal's son Pulkit scored a stunning 96.4 per cent in the CBSE Class 12 examination in May.

In 2014, Mr Kejriwal's daughter, Harshita Kejriwal, had also scored 96 per cent in her Class 12 CBSE examination. Later, she had cleared IIT Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

Before joining the civil services, Arvind Kejriwal had studied engineering at IIT Kanpur.

The education sector has been the Kejriwal government's primary focus since his party got an unprecedented mandate in 2015. The state government is praised for improving the infrastructure and the quality of education in state-run schools.

The 'happiness' classes-- introduced by the Delhi government to help students manage stress-- have also been praised by academicians and politicians.

