Free Travel For Women on Delhi Government Buses From October 29: Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made the announcement at an Independence Day speech

Women will ride for free on Delhi Transit Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses from October 29, which also marks "bhai dooj", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at an Independence Day event in the national capital today. The announcement comes a little over two months after the Chief Minister revealed plans to provide women with free rides on the Delhi Metro and DTC and cluster bus services.

\"On the day of Raksha Bandhan, I want to give gift to our sisters that there will be free rides for women on all DTC (Delhi Transport Corporation) and cluster buses from October 29, which will ensure their safety," Mr Kejriwal was quoted by news agency PTI.

In June, with Assembly elections due in Delhi next year, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had said it planned to make metro and bus rides free for women, in a bid "to encourage them to use public transport".

The announcement came days after the 2019 Lok Sabha election, in which the AAP lost all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital to the BJP.

Mr Kejriwal said the cost of the progamme - around Rs 700 crore - would be shouldered by his government, adding that those who could afford to buy tickets would be encouraged to do so.

"Right now our concern is the safety of women. There are questions regarding the metro, but we will let you know how the proposal evolves at every step," he said, explaining that his was "the only government that is honest".

The BJP had scoffed the announcement.

"Now such announcements will keep coming from the ghoshna mantra (announcement chief minister). Arvind Kejriwal has lost his mental balance," Manoj Tiwari, Delhi BJP chief, said.

Mr Kejriwal's AAP, which has been ruling Delhi since 2015, was badly jolted by the national election result in which it failed to win even one of the seven Lok Sabha seats. The BJP retained all the seats, a sign that AAP may be in trouble as Delhi goes for polls next year.

AAP was number three in four of the seats and placed behind the Congress, an alarming decline for a party that swept the last assembly polls with 67 of 70 seats.

With input from PTI

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.